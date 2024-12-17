Kenya: Kalua Green Protests Use of Karura Forest for Road Expansion, Calls for Eco-Friendly Strategies

NAIROBI — Environmentalist Dr. Isaac Kalua Green has strongly opposed the proposed excision of 51 acres of Karura Forest for road expansion, calling it a failure to strike a balance between development and conservation.

Dr. Kalua criticized the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for neglecting sustainable, eco-friendly solutions that could address infrastructure demands while protecting the environment.

The decision to expand road capacity at the expense of Karura Forest, one of Nairobi's iconic green spaces, has sparked public outrage and reignited debates on the importance of sustainable development.

According to Dr. Kalua, innovative strategies could have been explored to address traffic concerns without compromising the forest's ecological value.

Karura Forest, a critical green space, provides clean air, biodiversity, and recreational value for Nairobi residents. Its destruction would have irreversible consequences.

Dr. Kalua urged KeNHA to optimize existing infrastructure by selectively expanding lanes in non-sensitive areas and implementing smarter traffic management systems such as adaptive signaling, congestion pricing, and ramp metering. He also called for dedicated lanes like High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes to improve traffic flow while minimizing environmental disruption.

Promoting multimodal transport systems would further reduce dependency on private cars. Establishing park-and-ride facilities and developing pedestrian and cycling paths, he argued, would provide environmentally friendly alternatives to road expansions.

Dr. Kalua also underscored the potential of eco-sensitive engineering solutions. Elevated roads and tunnels, for instance, could allow development to proceed without disturbing ground-level ecosystems or biodiversity. Such approaches would protect fragile areas like Karura Forest while ensuring infrastructure growth.

Improving public transport was highlighted as a key solution, with an emphasis on expanding bus, metro, and rail networks. Encouraging ride-sharing and carpooling would further reduce vehicle numbers on roads, alleviating congestion without sacrificing green spaces.

He urged policymakers to leverage smart technologies, such as Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Systems, to enable real-time traffic communication. These systems, he explained, could optimize traffic flow and significantly reduce delays, eliminating the need for large-scale road expansions.

Dr. Kalua lamented the lack of environmental stewardship in this process, calling on decision-makers to act with a greater sense of responsibility and innovation. He described Karura Forest as a symbol of Nairobi's environmental resilience, which must remain protected.

"Had KeNHA embraced their role as stewards of the environment with the fear of God, the need to encroach on Karura Forest would not arise," he remarked.

The environmentalist called on stakeholders to adopt a new approach to infrastructure development that respects the delicate balance between progress and nature.

"True development respects both people and planet. The time to embrace sustainable, eco-friendly solutions is now," Dr. Kalua concluded.