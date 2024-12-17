Zimbabwe Fined for Slow Over Rate Against Afghanistan, ICC Says

Zimbabwe's cricket team has been fined 10 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the final T20 International against Afghanistan in Harare, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

Afghanistan won the match, clinching the series with a narrow three-wicket victory. The match concluded the three-game T20I series, which was part of Afghanistan's all-format tour of Zimbabwe.

The charges were filed by on-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Percival Sizara, and fourth umpire Langton Rusere. Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, accepted the penalty and pleaded guilty to the offence, avoiding the need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in a statement.

The penalty was issued by match referee Andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The ICC explained the ruling under its Code of Conduct: "The charges were levelled in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences. Players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are now preparing for the three-match One-Day International series, which begins on Tuesday in Harare. Afghanistan's visit to Zimbabwe is part of an all-format tour that will include T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches.