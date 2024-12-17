Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Madobe Urges Election Committee to Speed Up Work

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant push towards Somalia's democratic future, Sheikh Adan Madobe, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, convened a meeting with the Independent Committee for National Elections and Borders on Tuesday.

The gathering took place in Madobe's office in the capital, Mogadishu, with the primary agenda being the review and acceleration of the committee's work towards organizing the nation's first democratic election in over half a century.

Madobe heaped praise on the committee for their steadfast commitment to the electoral process, acknowledging the complexity and importance of their task. He underscored the national anticipation surrounding the upcoming elections, noting that this event would be a historic milestone in Somalia's journey towards stable governance and democracy.

"The Somali people are waiting for the country to implement a democratic election," Madobe stated, highlighting the expectations and hopes vested in the committee. He further pressed the urgency of their mission, urging the members to "speed up the national work assigned to them" to meet the aspirations of the Somali populace.

The meeting comes at a time when Somalia is at a critical juncture, striving to move past decades of conflict, political instability, and clan-based governance towards a more unified, democratic system. The electoral process has been fraught with challenges, including security concerns, logistical issues, and the need for extensive voter education.

The Independent Committee for National Elections and Borders, established to oversee this monumental task, has been working on voter registration, delimitation of electoral boundaries, and the preparation of electoral materials. However, the timeline for these elections remains uncertain, with many hoping for a democratic transition without further delays.

Madobe's call for haste is seen not only as a push for efficiency but also as a reminder of the fragile peace and the need to consolidate gains made in governance reforms. The international community, including the African Union and the United Nations, have expressed support for Somalia's electoral efforts, offering both technical assistance and security measures to facilitate a peaceful electoral process.

The outcome of this meeting and the subsequent actions of the committee will be closely watched by both Somalis and international observers, as they could set the stage for a new chapter in Somalia's political narrative.