Rwandair Training Programme Targets 20 Pilots

The national carrier RwandAir's new training programme targets to produce 20 pilots in two years, The New Times has learnt.

Announced on December 5, the Cadet Pilot Program seeks to train Rwandans aged between 18 and 24 years to become pilots.

The "main purpose of this program is to make sure that our airline is well equipped with best talents who are Rwandan. We wish to send around 20 cadets," the airline said in a statement to The New Times.

It is expected that the cadets will take their training at Akagera Aviation Academy.

The Cadet Pilot Program includes ground school and simulator training, supervised flight hours leading to Commercial Pilot License (CPL), and comprehensive soft skills and leadership training.

According to RwandAir, "the top impact of this program is to increase the Rwandan talents in piloting in our airline."

The programme will give an opportunity to the successful applicants to receive "exceptional training from industry experts," as well as career growth with a pathway to becoming first officers, RwandAir said in a December 5 communique, which indicated that the deadline for submitting applications was December 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, an individual must be a Rwandan aged between 18 and 24, must have completed at least secondary school education in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), Mathematics, Physics and Geography (MPG), Mathematics, Physics and Computer (MPC), Mathematics, Economics and Geography (MEG), Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology (MCB), Mathematics, Computer and Economics (MCE) with an 80 per cent score in those subjects.

Having completed a bachelor's degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) with second class upper division would be an added advantage.

Other criteria include physical fitness where an applicant must meet the medical standards required for a commercial pilot license, a strong desire to pursue a career as a pilot, English proficiency with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Also, background and reference checks might be required, depending on the specific duties of the mechanic role, the announcement added.