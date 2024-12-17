ZIMBABWEANS have poked holes into the proposed law which will see motorists without radio licences being denied the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) motor vehicle licenses and motor insurance policies.

The Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services held public hearings on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill this Monday.

Some citizens who spoke on the proposed clause (15) of the amendment bill said it was improper for the government to push for a law that discriminates against motorists yet even people with phones have access to the radio.

According to the amendment of Section 38B (Licencing of Listeners) Clause 15 of the Amendment Bill of the Principle Act is amended by the insertion of a new subsection (3) as follows "(4)The Zimbabwe National Road Administration ZINARA and every motor insurance company shall only issue a motor vehicle licence and motor insurance policy respectively to individuals who either hold a current radio licence issued by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation ZBC or a valid exemption certificate from ZBC unless the vehicle to be insured is not equipped with a radio receiver; provided the licence applicant shall sign a declaration as specified in the Eighth Schedule".

During the Public hearings this Monday, many said it was unfair for motorists not to be licenced by ZINARA if they do not own a radio licence.

Most felt motorists were not the only people who listen to the radio because even those who own phones can now listen to the radio so they should not be left out.

"Nowadays, even my grandmother can access the radio on the phone so why are you targeting motorists only? There must be a re-look on that aspect that mandates motorists. Some people have radios in their homes so they must also be made to pay licences for the radio like any other motorists," Costa Nkomo said.

One, Pastor Shadhaya asked; "But who sponsors ZBC? I want to simplify things here. Let us take for example We have 15 million people, in the population of Zimbabwe. If 12 million own radios, TVs and phones. If we get just a dollar from those 12 million. How much will we raise? If we are honest enough and work together, we stop corruption, we move forward."

Hatitye added: "On the licencing of motorists, I doubt the move will yield positive results. Ephraim Katiyo said; "the fine of not having a licence must be high and not the licencing. Licencing must be as little as possible and be affordable, so I say licencing of radio fees must be very low."

Some of the speakers called for improvement of the national broadcaster's poor quality content.

"Our broadcaster is not pleasing. Why are people running away from watching ZBC."

Another contributor said, "Focusing on motorists is very discriminatory. Fund the national broadcaster from the fiscus or look for resources from somewhere. Find sustainable and diversified ways to fund the broadcaster."

Former ZBC employee and Zanu PF representative Robson Mhandu raised issues including that the national broadcaster be governed by just one act.

On the licencing part, Mhandu told the committee: "Zimbabwean citizens who are paying licenses, radio, television, they are paying for ownership of the gadget, it doesn't talk about the services provided, it doesn't talk about other critical issues.

"Can we consider changing that to not just ownership of a gadget, you may own a gadget that is not functional, that is not working, and you get harassed for ownership of that gadget.

"Can we do something about that? I believe it's an old law, passed several years, I believe even before independence."

Media Monitors representative Green Kunyeda told the committee that," the approach of concentrating on motorists only, is a violation of the rights of those motorists.

"It is my humble submission that the committee and all those behind the crafting of the bill actually find ways to fund the public broadcaster and, by consequence, other broadcasting players to the broadcasting fund. But what has to be done, is we need a more diverse and inclusive model of taping into the sources of, potential sources of revenue identified.

"Focusing on motorists alone is discriminating and narrows the net. Why can't we find other models, where, for example, as we import a television station, a television set, people can view the license at the border, they import, there is the television set is sold, another way is found how to generate that money."

He added that in other countries like Mozambique, they use a system where they view it on the electricity tariff.

However, others felt it was justified to licence motorists to reduce time spent on the roads by the ZBC, police and ZINARA officials searching for defaulters who do not have radio licences thereby inconveniencing others.

A member of the Global Alliance for Sustainable Development said, "This view is a crucial step towards empowering us in our way of broadcasting cooperation services, to combat these effective global propositions and promote our national interest. By introducing a military license, we will be able to support our national protesters and safeguard our national security.

"As a nation, we have been subjected to many great struggles that distinguished our image on a scale of migration. This bill presents an opportunity for us to take control of our airwaves and promote a narrative that reflects our true history and values."

The Committee is holding public hearings in all provinces this week and hopes to finalise the bill early next year.