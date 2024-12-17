Sudan: Liaison Office With ICC Issues Press Release

Port Sudan — The Liaison Office with the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a press release on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in which it affirmed the praise of the International Criminal Court and all its departments for the level of cooperation with Sudan, expressing its hope for further cooperation between the two parties.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the press release:

Republic of Sudan

Transitional Sovereignty Council

Liaison Coordination Committee with the International Criminal Court In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The Liaison Office with the International Criminal Court,

Press Release

December 15, 2024

At a kind invitation from the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a delegation from the Liaison Office with the International Criminal Court, accompanied by the Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Chairman of the National Committee for the Investigation of Violations and Crimes of National Law, International and Humanitarian Law, responded to the invitation, where the delegation visited the ICC headquarters in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in The Hague.

Upon the delegation's arrival in The Hague on December 10, 2024, it engaged in continuous meetings with the Court's Registry, the ICC International Cooperation Department, the Office of Investigations specializing in the events of Darfur and related matters, the ICC Prosecutor, and Judge Heikal bin Mahfouz, representing the Court's judges.

During these meetings, extensive and frank deliberations and discussions took place, in which the Liaison Office explained the communication that had taken place so far, and the responses and requests were reviewed in a transparent and in-depth manner, as all departments affiliated with the ICC praised the level of cooperation, expressing their ambitions and hopes for further cooperation between the two parties.

The delegation also attended the presentation of the final indictment in the trial of the defendant Ali Muhammad Abd al-Rahman (Kushayb), which was presented during the delegation's presence.

The delegation had concluded its visit the day before yesterday.