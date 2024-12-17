Sudan: Alecso Affirms Its Support and Backing for Registering Sudanese Cultural Files On the World Cultural Heritage List

15 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) affirmed its support and backing for Sudan's efforts in the fields of culture, education, technology, scientific research for heritage and registering Sudanese cultural files on the World Cultural Heritage List.

The ALECSO expert, Dr. Ahmed Ould Mohamed Ould Habibi, while addressing the launching activities of the training workshop for "The Power of Culture for Peace" organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information in the Republic of Sudan in collaboration with ALECSO, reiterated the importance of culture in achieving civil peace, peace and stability.

Ould Habibi said that the organization is implementing the "Power of Culture for Peace" program in 10 Arab countries, including Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

He added that the program focuses on mechanisms for employing culture locally and regionally to support the mechanisms of culture and peace in Arab countries.

