Africa: Ethiopia's Ambassador Stresses Importance of Leveraging Strong Pan-African Bond

16 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Embassy of Ethiopia in Algeria organized an exclusive event to introduce Ethiopia's world-renowned coffee to Femoca Coffee, one of Algeria's leading coffee importers.

This initiative underscores the deep-rooted political and diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Algeria, aiming to expand these relations into the economic sphere in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware emphasized the importance of leveraging the strong Pan-African bond between the two sisterly nations to foster robust economic and trade partnerships.

He commended Femoca Coffee for its interest in promoting Ethiopian coffee to Algerian coffee enthusiasts and encouraged direct sourcing from Ethiopia to eliminate reliance on third-party intermediaries.

The Ambassador assured Femoca Coffee of the Embassy's unwavering support in facilitating seamless importation of Ethiopian coffee directly from its source.

The event featured a captivating presentation by the Embassy's coffee expert, highlighting the unmatched quality, rich flavors, and cultural significance of Ethiopian coffee--the birthplace of coffee itself.

Discussions led by the Embassy's Economic Section delved into broader trade collaboration opportunities between the two nations.

Executives from Femoca Coffee expressed their admiration for Ethiopian coffee and pledged to explore avenues for direct importation.

The event not only showcased Ethiopia's premium coffee to the Algerian market but also sought to further strengthen the economic and cultural ties between Ethiopia and Algeria, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Algiers.

