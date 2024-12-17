Somalia: Swedish Envoy to Somalia Visits Mogadishu City Hall to Inspect On the Activities of the Media Department

17 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Director General of the Media Department of the Banadir Regional Administration, Abdullahi Wiish, has welcomed the Swedish Ambassador to Somalia, Joachim Waern, at the Mogadishu City Hall.

The Director General briefed the Ambassador on the activities of the media department, which serves the public in the country's capital, Mogadishu.

Ambassador Joachim Waern praised the important role played by the regional media, which includes television, radio, and social media.

He urged the media department to continue discharging its duties in a professional manner and serve the Somali people diligently by disseminating well informed and educative reports.

During his visit, Ambassador Waem visited and inspected the various departments of the region and received reports about its functions and work.

The Director General presented the Ambassador with a traditional gift and expressed gratitude for his visit and for the cooperation with the international community, highlighting Sweden's significant role in supporting Somalia.

