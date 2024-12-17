Mauritius: Education Minister Chairs Meeting With Stakeholders of Pre-Primary Sub-Sector

Ensuring the success of the Pre-Primary sector is crucial for laying a strong foundation for a child's academic journey. Teachers play a vital role in this process, particularly in identifying learning difficulties and disabilities in children.

The Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, made this statement, yesterday afternoon, at the Paul Octave Wiehe Auditorium in Réduit, during a meeting with stakeholders of the Pre-Primary sub-sector.

The meeting, aimed at uniting stakeholders to enhance early childhood education, address challenges, and foster collaboration for young learners' development, was held as part of the preparation for L'Assise de l'Éducation, scheduled for April 2025.

Attendees at the event included the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource, Mr Ravi Meettook; the Ombudsperson for Children, Ms Aneeta Ghoorah; representatives from the Mauritius Institute of Education and the Mauritius Examination Syndicate, as well as other personalities.

In his address, Dr Gungapersad highlighted the critical role of the Pre-Primary sector in fostering the intellectual, social, emotional, psychological, and skill development of children. He acknowledged the challenges faced by educators in this field, especially with the evolving societal changes that impact early childhood learning.

Additionally, the Education Minister discussed several key areas for improvement within the Pre-Primary sector, including strategies for effectively managing children, adopting a holistic approach to education, and advancing literacy and numeracy skills. He urged teachers to take an active role in these areas as they are essential in ensuring the delivery of quality education. On this note, the Minister spoke about the need to revisit and enhance capacity building, particularly the training provided to pre-primary teachers and trainers.

Dr Gungapersad further expressed gratitude for the dedication and noble work of teachers, recognising the demanding nature of their role in nurturing young learners. By fostering collaboration and continuous professional development, educators can contribute significantly to the well-being and development of children, he added.