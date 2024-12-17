Nigeria: Surrender Now, Be Pardoned, Cesjet Cautions Lakuruwa Sect

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has issued a stern warning to the Lakuruwa sect, urging them to surrender immediately.

This call comes as the Nigerian military, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has launched a decisive crackdown on the terrorists.

According to Chief Isaac Ikpa, Executive Secretary of CESJET, the fleeing members of the sect should surrender early while there is still an opportunity for pardon.

He said continuing down the path of violence would only lead to their destruction, hence he advised them to turn a new leaf.

Ikpa warned the sect that General Musa and the troops mean business and his strategic deployment of a Special Operations Brigade to Sokoto and Kebbi States has yielded significant successes, with numerous terrorists killed, captured, or forced to flee.

"The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) is calling on the Lakuruwa sect to surrender now and take advantage of the pardon offered. This call comes as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the Nigerian military have taken decisive action against the sect," the statement said.

"We urge the Lakuruwa sect to surrender early, while there is still an opportunity for pardon. Continuing down the path of violence will only lead to destruction and loss of life. We advise them to take advantage of the government's offer and surrender now.

"However, we must warn the terrorists that General Musa and the troops mean business. The strategic deployment of a Special Operations Brigade to Sokoto and Kebbi States has yielded unprecedented successes, and the troops will not hesitate to take action against those who refuse to surrender."

Applauding General Musa's leadership in the fight against insurgency has been commendable, Ikpa noted that the CDS has demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting innocent citizens and their properties.

He said his troops have shown remarkable professionalism in their operations and CESJET expects this momentum to continue.

"The CDS has shown unparalleled dedication to the safety and security of Nigeria. Under his guidance, the troops have made significant gains against the Lakuruwa sect, bandits and we expect this momentum to continue," the statement added.

"The numbers speak for themselves: numerous terrorists have been killed, many more have been captured, and their camps have been destroyed. The Lakuruwa sect is on the back foot, and it is only a matter of time before they are completely defeated.

Once again, we caution the Lakuruwa sect that their actions will not be tolerated. They must surrender now or face extinction. "