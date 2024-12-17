South Africa: Rand Water Completes Maintenance Work At Eikenhof

17 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Rand Water has completed maintenance work at its Eikenhof system and pumping has resumed at the station.

In a statement issued on Monday, Johannesburg Water said the system will start to recover progressively.

The water utility said water supply will not be noticed immediately but will gradually increase as the system builds capacity.

Low lying areas will recover first, with high lying areas recovering later.

"This recovery is also impacted by demand, so we need to observe water consumption. Pumping to Johannesburg Water affected towers will only take place once the respective reservoirs have recovered to sufficient levels and where operational intervention will be required, especially the removal of airlocks that prevent interruption in flow," it explained.

Meanwhile, alternative water supply will continue to be provided for the next few days, as and when required - informed by how the systems recover.

The systems affected by maintenance at Eikenhof include Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill), Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central, including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs.

Last week, the utility announced that it would conduct weekend planned infrastructure maintenance to enhance water systems at the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies pump stations in Gauteng for the long-term benefit of its customers.

The maintenance project is designed to enhance system availability, reliability and efficiency.

