Monrovia — Teargas and bullets are being fired as protesters descended on Liberia's Capital, Monrovia near the seat of the national legislature to protest hardship, a sluggish economy and bad governance, less than a year in the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

Hundreds of protesters have been gathering as part of a mass demonstration dubbed "White Tuesday," organized by the group Concerned Citizens for the Protection of Our Constitution, Democracy, and the Rule of Law.

Clad in white, the protesters chanted slogans and held signs calling for justice and adherence to constitutional principles. The peaceful demonstration seeks to pressure the government to address alleged violations of the rule of law and ensure accountability within the country's governance systems.

Organizers of the event say their objective is to raise awareness about what they see as a growing disregard for constitutional principles and democratic governance in Liberia.

"We are here to remind the government of its obligations to the Liberian people," said one of the organizers. "Our democracy must be protected, and the constitution upheld at all costs. We demand justice and accountability for all."

The protest follows a series of controversies surrounding governance, judicial independence, and perceived delays in addressing critical national concerns. While the group has not specified particular demands in public statements, many participants are calling for government reforms, a stronger judiciary, and improved measures to combat corruption.

Security forces, including police and officers from the Liberian National Police (LNP), were deployed at the Capitol to monitor the situation. As of now, the protest has remained peaceful, with organizers emphasizing nonviolence as a central tenet of their demonstration.

Government officials have yet to comment on the protest. However, political observers note that the growing number of public demonstrations could signal increasing dissatisfaction among the populace with the current administration's handling of key issues.

The "White Tuesday" protest is expected to continue throughout the day, with organizers urging Liberians to join in solidarity to protect democracy and uphold the rule of law.