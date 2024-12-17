Kenya: Two Police Officers in Kaptagat Arrested for Slaughtering Stolen Cow At Station

NAIROBI — Two police officers at Kaptagat Police Station have been arrested after they were caught red-handed slaughtering a stolen cow at the station, sparking protests.

The arrests follow public outcry over the growing number of missing cows in the area.

The incident was first reported on last evening by a local resident, who alerted authorities after discovering that her cows had gone missing around 6:00 PM.

"The scene was visited by SCPC Keiyo, SCCIO Keiyo South, and the OCS Kaptagat. The scene was secured, processed, and documented accordingly," read the report in part.

"However, the situation was rowdy but contained by area MCA."

The resident later learned that a cow had been slaughtered near the police station.

The suspects fled the scene after realizing the angry crowd approaching.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Keiyo South is continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects who are still at large.

