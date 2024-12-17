Nigeria: Man Arrested for Illegal Taxation of Petty Sellers

17 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

Ebonyi State Government has said a man captured in a viral video "taxing" vegetable sellers in the International Market has been arrested.

The government said the man flouted the executive order banning the taxation of perishable goods in the state.

On 20 March 2024, while swearing in members of the Ebonyi State Revenue Appeal Commission, Governor Nwifuru cautioned against indiscriminate taxation of the less privileged selling their farm produce in the local markets.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Leo Oketa in the statement, on Monday, said the suspect has been arrested and would soon face the law.

According to Mr Oketa, on several occasions, the governor had openly stated that petty traders of perishable goods in Ebonyi State should not be taxed.

"Unfortunately today, a video is making rounds on social media about an unknown person who is seen in the video, going against the Executive Order of the Governor by taxing sellers of perishable goods - vegetables and tomatoes at International Market," he said.

He said that the agent seen in the video does not represent the Government of Ebonyi State in any shape or form as his activities are not known to the government.

"His dealings are in stark contrast to the Executive Order of the Governor.

Mr Oketa equally confirmed that the police in Abakaliki were alerted yesterday when the issue came up and they have arrested the 'agent' and he would be prosecuted according to the law.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.