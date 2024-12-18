Zimbabwe: Mbudzi Interchange Renamed Trabablas Interchange

18 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Mbudzi Interchange has now been renamed Trabablas Interchange, after President Mnangagwa's liberation war name as a way of recognising and appreciating his sterling development work, Cabinet announced yesterday.

Previously, the Mbudzi Roundabout was notorious for traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, as motorists struggled to navigate past the traffic circle.

In response, President Mnangagwa initiated plans for its swift upgrade, which is set to be completed soon.

During the post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere stated that the name change, proposed by Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi as the Acting Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Place Names, was approved by Cabinet.

"Cabinet wishes to advise that upon completion, the Mbudzi Interchange will be named 'Trabablas Interchange' in recognition of the visionary leadership of His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa," he said.

Minister Muswere said Cabinet also received and approved the renaming of Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade, Headquarters Bulawayo District and Zimbabwe School of Infantry Army Barracks, which was presented by Minister Ziyambi.

"Following the promulgation of a Defence Cantonment Notice of 2017 and the subsequent renaming of Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade, Headquarters Bulawayo District and the Zimbabwe School of Infantry, Cabinet has now directed that the Army Barracks should retain their original names.

"Accordingly, Headquarters1 now retains the name Khumalo Barracks; Headquarters Bulawayo District retains the name Imbizo Barracks; and the Zimbabwe School of Infantry be renamed Lookout Masuku Barracks," he said.

