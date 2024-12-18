Nigeria: We Took $1bn Loan to Support Dangote Refinery - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that the federal government through the company took a loan of $1 billion to support the Dangote refinery project when it encountered some financial difficulties.

NNPC's Head of Corporate Communications, Olufemi Soneye, made the disclosure during his remarks at the Energy Relations Stakeholder Engagement in Abuja.

Highlighting the achievements of the apex national oil company under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kyari, Sonoye said: "Permit me to digress a bit!

Under the visionary leadership of Mele Kyari, NNPC Ltd has achieved groundbreaking milestones, redefining the trajectory of Nigeria's oil and gas sector, he stated.

He said, "The restart of the Port Harcourt Refinery marks a significant turning point in Nigeria's quest for energy self-sufficiency, reaffirming the company's commitment to revitalizing the nation's refining capacity.

"NNPC has also championed the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative energy source, offering Nigerians a cleaner and more cost-effective solution amidst rising global energy costs.

"A strategic decision to secure a $1bn loan backed by NNPC's crude was instrumental in supporting the Dangote Refinery during liquidity challenges, paving the way for the establishment of Nigeria's first private refinery. This initiative underscores NNPC's dedication to fostering public-private partnerships that drive national development.

"In a historic achievement, NNPC, under Kyari's leadership, declared profit for the first time in decades, marking a significant financial turnaround. The company has already exceeded its profit projections for 2024, a testament to the transformative reforms he has implemented.

"Additionally, Kyari facilitated the $3 billion Gazelle loan, a critical intervention that helped stabilise the federation during a challenging foreign exchange crisis.