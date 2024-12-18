Rwanda: Covid, Mpox, Bird Flu, Marburg - Why Viruses Jump From Animals to Humans

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of Covid-19 and Marburg virus disease (MVD), scientists are increasingly alarmed by the growing threat of zoonotic diseases--infections that jump from animals to humans.

Human activities and climate change have exacerbated their spread, leading to significant health, economic, and social consequences.

Over the past two to three decades, zoonotic diseases caused by viral pathogens have increasingly impacted global health, leading to significant illness, death, and economic losses.

Dr. Laurien Ntamugabumwe, Director of Research at the Rwanda Veterinary Council, explains that human activities, especially agriculture, have increased close contact with animals, facilitating the spread of zoonotic diseases.

About 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, with habitat destruction forcing animals into new areas, leading to interactions between species that typically wouldn't meet.

Leandre Ishema, a Health Specialist at the Rwanda Biomedical Center, says there is connection between human, animal, and environmental health in the spread of zoonoses.

He explains that animal reservoirs continuously transmit infections to humans, both directly and indirectly. He stresses the importance of safety precautions and timely medical attention to reduce infection risks.

"Zoonotic diseases are on the rise due to environmental, social, and biological factors, necessitating a collaborative approach for prevention, detection, and response." he added.

Essential strategies for prevention

Fabrice Ndayisenga, the Head of the Department of Animal Resources Research at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) says viruses transmitted between animals and humans can lead to a range of illnesses in both people and animals, from mild to severe, and in some cases, even death.

To prevent this, the country has made veterinarians available at every sector level to provide vaccinations and treat any diseases quickly before they spread.

"People need not worry, as all medicines and services are free of charge. If your animal falls ill, it is considered a national threat, and it is no longer your responsibility to manage it alone"

He adds that Rwanda prioritises awareness, ensuring that people understand the presence of zoonotic diseases among both wild and domestic animals, including pets like cats and dogs with rabies.

The government has made it easy for citizens to report any sick animals, allowing them to respond quickly.

Surveillance in domestic livestock populations

Dr. Ntamugabumwe emphasized the need for robust early warning systems monitoring wildlife and domestic animals to prevent outbreaks like Ebola, COVID-19, and Marburg.

"Effective control of zoonotic diseases requires closely monitoring wildlife and domestic animal movements and detecting diseases early. With many Rwandans keeping domestic animals, improving veterinary services is vital. Veterinarians, who work closely with farmers, play a key role in strengthening sustainable animal disease surveillance systems."

Emmanuel Nkurunziza, a farmer from Karongi District, maintains regular contact with a veterinarian who quickly diagnoses and treats his exotic breed ensuring timely care and minimizing the risk of disease spread.

"Sometimes my cows get sick, but I am already aware of the potential risks and the importance of contacting a veterinarian if I suspect something out of the ordinary," he added.

Monitoring wild livestock populations

Akagera National Park management told The NewTimes that they're implementing proactive measures to protect both wildlife and visitors, particularly in response to concerns about disease transmission.

The park is reducing the risk of disease transmission between humans and animals by ensuring visitors remain inside their vehicles, avoid close contact with animals and are prohibited from feeding them.

"We have an approach of having researchers continuously monitor and diagnose potential diseases among animals for early detection and prevention.

By identifying diseases before they can spread, researchers can take timely measures to treat affected animals, thereby reducing the risk of outbreaks.

We maintain vigilant disease monitoring for the well-being of diverse wildlife populations."

Updated virus Information

RBC's weekly update reports that Rwanda has gone 35 days without a single virus case and 29 days since the last Marburg patient was discharged, with ongoing routine surveillance and follow-up of recovered Marburg virus disease (MVD) cases.