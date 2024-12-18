Mozambique: Cyclone Chido Leaves 34 Dead and Devastates Mozambique

A shelter lies in ruins in Pemba, Cabo Delgado Province, after Cyclone Chido made landfall in northern Mozambique.

Cyclone Chido claimed at least 34 lives after sweeping across Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management announced Tuesday.

Cyclone Chido has claimed at least 34 lives and caused widespread destruction across Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management confirmed on Tuesday. The powerful storm, which made landfall earlier this week, has left thousands displaced and severely damaged infrastructure, including homes and roads.

The first victims of tropical Cyclone Chido in Mozambique died in the province of Nampula, in the north of the country.

This was confirmed by the President of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGC) during a visit to the areas affected by the phenomenon.

The cyclone has since claimed at least 34 lives.

The cyclone is projected to move through the provinces of Tete and Niassa, so the President of INGD, Luisa Meque, has launched an appeal for aid.

"These provinces must continue raising awareness, remain attentive to the various warnings, and also pay attention to the evolution of the system itself," she told RFI's correspondent in Maputo.

Although the cyclone has weakened in intensity, heavy rains and strong winds persist. Meque stresses the need to observe precautionary measures.

"We reiterate and emphasise the need for greater care when it comes to crossings, for more attention within communities regarding information, and for greater commitment on our part to ensure that assistance reaches the communities as it should," she said.

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) in Cabo Delgado reported the first deaths, saying although the data is still provisional, the European Union humanitarian agency (Echo) called for aid.

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices Still moving

Chido is still moving through Mozambican territory, but according to authorities, it has been downgraded in category, now becoming a severe storm.

The cyclone first hit the Southern African country on Sunday at the Cabo Delgado province, where 28 people were first killed, the INGD had said, releasing its latest information as of Monday evening.

Three other people died in Nampula province and three in Niassa, further inland, the centre added.

Another 319 people are reported injured by the cyclone, which brought winds of around 260 kilometres an hour and heavy rainfall of around 250 millimetres in 24 hours, according to the centre.

Nearly 23,600 homes and 170 fishing boats were destroyed and 175,000 people affected by the storm.

Chido struck a part of northern Mozambique that is regularly battered by cyclones and is already vulnerable because of conflict and underdevelopment.

Worst cyclone in decade

The cyclone landed in Mozambique after hitting the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, where it is feared to have killed hundreds of people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Relief efforts stepped up in Mayotte as Cyclone Chido death toll set to soar

It also moved to Malawi on Monday and is expected to dissipate this Tuesday near Zimbabwe, which has also been on alert for heavy rains caused by the storm.

According to the non-governmental organisation Save the Children, at least 650,000 children and their families are at risk due to the passage of the cyclone.

"Cyclone Chido is a catastrophe for children in the north of the country," Ilaria Manunza, the organisation's representative in Mozambique, told RFI.

"They risk losing their homes, being separated from their families, and having limited access to water, medical assistance, and education."

(with AFP)