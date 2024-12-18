Somalia: Somali President Meets Chinese Envoy, Discusses Regional Stability

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted Ambassador Xue Bing, China's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu on Monday. The meeting underscored a mutual interest in addressing regional challenges and deepening the strategic partnership between Somalia and China.

The discussions were comprehensive, covering recent events in the Horn of Africa, including security issues, economic cooperation, and political developments. Both leaders expressed a commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region, with a particular focus on combating terrorism and piracy, which have long plagued the area.

Ambassador Xue commended the Somali government for its strides in governance and development, pointing out the successful implementation of policies aimed at stabilization and economic recovery. He specifically lauded the recent Ankara Declaration, signed by several East African nations, as a testament to Somalia's proactive role in regional diplomacy. The declaration aims to enhance cooperation on security, economic integration, and environmental concerns.

President Mohamud echoed the sentiment, appreciating China's continued support in various developmental projects, including infrastructure, health, and education. He emphasized the importance of Chinese investment in revitalizing Somalia's economy, which has been severely impacted by decades of conflict and political instability.

The dialogue also touched upon China's Belt and Road Initiative, with both parties exploring further opportunities for Somali integration into this expansive economic corridor. The initiative promises to bring improvements in connectivity and trade, crucial for Somalia's economic growth.

The meeting concluded with an acknowledgment of the need for sustained dialogue and cooperation. Both leaders agreed to enhance communication channels to address emerging issues swiftly and effectively, ensuring that the bilateral relationship continues to grow stronger in the face of regional complexities.

This visit by Ambassador Xue is seen as part of China's broader engagement in Africa, where it seeks to play a pivotal role in peacekeeping, economic development, and geopolitical stability. The outcomes of today's discussions signal a hopeful trajectory for Sino-Somali relations in the coming years.