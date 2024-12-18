Mozambique: Lamola to Lead Delegation in Meeting With Mozambique

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola will lead a delegation of South African ministers in a bilateral engagement with Mozambique on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

The objective of this meeting is to discuss the challenges faced by the neighbouring country as the post-election turmoil in Mozambique continues to cause disruption.

According to the department, the meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning at the Paradise Creek Lodge in Malelane, Mpumalanga.

The South African delegation will consist of key officials from various departments and agencies, including Defence, Home Affairs, Trade, Industry and Competition, Police, Transport, the Border Management Authority (BMA), and the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

"The Mozambican delegation will be led by Minister Veronica Dhlovo, who will represent similar departments in her country.

"This gathering represents a significant opportunity for collaboration and dialogue between South Africa and Mozambique," the department's statement read.

Both nations will also take time to host a joint press briefing to provide updates and insights into their discussions.

This will be followed by Lamola's tour of the Lebombo port of entry at 2pm.

In a statement released on Monday, the BMA said the Lebombo port of entry is running smoothly as holiday movements increase.

According to the agency, the processing of cargo on both arrival and departure continues as normal, with efficient facilitation ensuring seamless movement of goods.

"Similarly, traveller movements in both directions are flowing without disruptions, reflecting the authority's preparedness for the busy holiday season," the BMA said yesterday.

From Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December 2024, a total of 52 252 travellers were processed at the Lebombo port of entry.