Seychelles: Back to Abu Dhabi! - Air Seychelles to Fly Directly From May 2025, Etihad Codeshare Reestablished

Air Seychelles has announced the introduction of a new, direct service connecting Seychelles International Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport, beginning 24 May 2025. The airline, which serves as the national carrier of Seychelles, will operate six flights per week, offering daily departures from Seychelles except on Thursdays and from Abu Dhabi except on Fridays.

According to the airline, the new route has been designed to meet growing demand from leisure and business travellers alike. Charles Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Seychelles, highlighted the appeal of Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination and its importance as a market for Seychellois travellers.

"The capital city of Abu Dhabi has experienced tremendous population growth over the past decade, making it a vibrant year-round destination favoured by Seychellois families for its countless entertainment options. We are excited for the launch and are looking forward to offer our esteemed guests yet another destination to explore. The UAE also remains a crucial inbound tourist market for the destination, and we believe that the conditions are now optimal for the national airline to re-enter and establish a strong presence," said Johnson.

The route will also benefit from a code-sharing agreement with Etihad Airways, as previously enjoyed by Air Seychelles passengers, to connect to destinations across Europe, the USA, and Asia.

The resumption of a partnership through a code-sharing agreement with Etihad Airways on the new Abu Dhabi route signals a positive turn in their relationship.

Relations between Air Seychelles and Etihad Airways were strained in 2021, when Etihad Airways withdrew from its 40 percent ownership in Air Seychelles after the latter was unable to meet its debt obligations to the Abu Dhabi-based airline and other bondholders. This left Air Seychelles facing administration, a challenging period during which the national carrier worked tirelessly to secure its survival. The withdrawal ended a significant alliance that had started in 2012, and the government of Seychelles resumed full ownership of the airline.

After 13 months of administration, Air Seychelles successfully implemented a rescue plan that enabled it to emerge from financial distress and reach a repayment agreement with Apex Trustees Bondholders, who had invested significantly in the company, securing its future as Seychelles' flagship carrier.

The addition of the Abu Dhabi route complements Air Seychelles' existing regional network, which includes flights to Colombo, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Mauritius. The airline operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320NEO aircraft.