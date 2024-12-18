Congo-Kinshasa: Ethiopian Expands Into DRC With Air Congo

17 December 2024
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Kidus Dawit

The Ethiopian Airlines Group has finalized an agreement with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo that will grant the carrier a 49 percent stake in Air Congo.

Ethiopian will control Air Congo's management, according to a statement released today.

The agreement also includes terms for an aircraft lease arrangement, technical and systems support, and training for pilots, cabin crew, and sales staff, reads the statement.

Air Congo joins the likes of ASKY, Malawi Airlines, and Zambia Airways under Ethiopian's acquisitions and partnerships in Africa under its Vision 2035 strategy.

"The launch of Air Congo is a significant step in our strategic plan to collaborate with African governments and enhance air transport across the continent," said CEO Mesfin Tasew. "The partnership will provide greater connectivity for the DRC and central Africa, facilitating investment, trade, and tourism."

