Zimbabwe Receives Moderate Rainfall As Chido Dissipates

Cyclone Chido that was expected to make landfall in the country today downgraded to a depression and brought much-needed but moderate rainfall to some parts of Zimbabwe.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the cyclone's intensity diminished significantly as it moved overland, with increased friction reducing both its wind speed and rainfall intensity.

"Once the cyclone moves over land, it loses its ability to maintain its original power due to increased friction," said Mr Tapiwa Muringo, MSD focal point person for Manicaland.

"As a result, we see a reduction in both wind speed and rainfall intensity, which has led to this downgraded depression."

As of this afternoon, the residual moisture created cloudy conditions in some parts of the country, particularly in Manicaland and Mashonaland East Provinces.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded, with the MSD forecasting more to come.

"We expect moderate rainfall ranging from 30 to 80 mm over much of the country as the depression's moisture mixes with that from the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which typically begins to bring rainfall to Zimbabwe in mid-December," said Mr Nathan Nkomo, director of the Department of Civil Protection.

The ITCZ, a belt of low pressure located at the equator, is known for its seasonal rains, which usually start mid-December, marking the beginning of the rainy season across the country.

Cyclones usually produce larger storm systems with heavy rains and destructive winds, but as they lose strength over land, they primarily contribute moisture to local weather patterns, creating conditions conducive for lighter rainfall.

In Manicaland, cloudy conditions have been recorded since yesterday (Monday) but the rainfall has been light so far.

"Cloudy and mild conditions are expected to continue, with scattered thunderstorms that may become heavy, bringing strong winds in some parts of the province," said Mr Muringo.

The rains have been light in other parts of the country as well.

Harare received moderate rains this morning, with cloudy conditions persisting for the rest of the day.

Bulawayo experienced moderate rainfall that lasted for about 30 minutes this afternoon.

Other areas, such as Chiredzi and Beitbridge, are still experiencing high temperatures, with little to no rain.

Despite the light rainfall, the presence of Cyclone Chido's remnants continue to shape weather conditions across the country.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, receiving daily updates from both the MSD and the climate service center," said Mr Nkomo.

"While we do not expect the heavy rainfall typically associated with a full cyclone, this residual moisture will contribute to the gradual onset of the rainy season."