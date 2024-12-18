Zimbabwe: ZESA Restores Power Following Nationwide Blackout

Zimbabwe experienced a nationwide power outage today (Tuesday) following a system disturbance on the national grid.

The blackout, which struck at 12:55 PM, was caused by an imbalance in power on international connectors, affecting not only Zimbabwe but parts of the region.

ZESA Holdings, the country's power utility, confirmed the incident and assured the public that restoration efforts have largely been successful.

"We have restored power to most parts of the country, except for areas already scheduled for loadshedding," said ZESA in a statement.

The timing of the blackout comes as Hwange Power Station's Unit 8 undergoes its scheduled Annual Class 'C' maintenance, which started last month.

Despite this, ZESA has pledged to maintain adequate power supplies during the festive season.

In a statement, ZESA stakeholders relations expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

"We sincerely apologise to our valued stakeholders for the disruptions. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure power stability, especially during this critical holiday period," reads the statement.