Zimbabwe: ZESA Restores Power Following Nationwide Blackout

17 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Zimbabwe experienced a nationwide power outage today (Tuesday) following a system disturbance on the national grid.

The blackout, which struck at 12:55 PM, was caused by an imbalance in power on international connectors, affecting not only Zimbabwe but parts of the region.

ZESA Holdings, the country's power utility, confirmed the incident and assured the public that restoration efforts have largely been successful.

"We have restored power to most parts of the country, except for areas already scheduled for loadshedding," said ZESA in a statement.

The timing of the blackout comes as Hwange Power Station's Unit 8 undergoes its scheduled Annual Class 'C' maintenance, which started last month.

Despite this, ZESA has pledged to maintain adequate power supplies during the festive season.

In a statement, ZESA stakeholders relations expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

"We sincerely apologise to our valued stakeholders for the disruptions. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure power stability, especially during this critical holiday period," reads the statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.