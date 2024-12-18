South Africa: Did You Feel It? Earth Tremor Shakes Johannesburg - South African News Briefs - December 18, 2024

Earth Tremor Hits Johannesburg

City of Joburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) reported that no injuries or damages were recorded following an earth tremor, reports IOL. Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that the Council for Geoscience has not yet confirmed the tremor's magnitude. "The earth tremor was felt across many parts of the City of Joburg. No injuries or damages have been reported through our emergency services call centre," said Mulaudzi. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant. The Council for Geoscience is still working to determine the magnitude and remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the City of Joburg for any updates related to the tremor.

Heavy Rains Forecast for Parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned for heavy rainfall in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern Free State, eastern North West, and the western and southern regions of Limpopo, reports IOL. The forecaster said that these areas will see increased rainfall through December 24. "The significant increase in rainfall heightens the risk of flooding. We urge the public to stay updated by following short-term weather forecasts and alerts issued by SAWS," the forecaster advised. SAWS said that the expected rain and cloud cover would bring cooler temperatures to the eastern regions of the country, offering relief from the extreme heat experienced in recent weeks.

Table Mountain Safety Boost for Festive Season

SANParks, the City of Cape Town, and SAPS, in collaboration with NGOs and other partners, have launched a festive season initiative to ensure safety for visitors at Table Mountain National Park, reports SABC News. A helicopter from Kruger National Park has been deployed to enhance aerial surveillance during this period, providing authorities with a comprehensive view of activities on the mountain. Spanning over 50 kilometers and covering 25,000 hectares within a city, Table Mountain National Park presents unique security challenges due to its open-access nature and numerous entry points. Visitors are advised to take safety precautions, such as traveling in groups of at least four, informing others of their plans, and reporting any suspicious activities to SAPS.

