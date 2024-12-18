Rwanda Moves to Combat Tech-Facilitated GBV

Rwanda has launched a campaign to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), a growing global issue that extremely affects women and girls.

The campaign titled "My Digital Space Should Be Safe," was unveiled on December 16 by the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It seeks to address the rising threats to safety, privacy, and freedom in digital spaces.

The launch, held in Kigali highlighted Rwanda's ongoing efforts to promote digital safety and gender equality.

TFGBV comprises a range of harmful behaviors, such as cyberstalking, online harassment, revenge pornography, impersonation, and threats made through digital platforms. The anonymity of the internet, coupled with its vast reach, worsens the prevalence and impact of these abuses.

According to UN Women, 85% of women worldwide have either experienced or witnessed digital harassment. A 2023 study conducted in Rwanda revealed that one in three women faced online abuse within the past year.

At the campaign launch, Olugbemiga Adelakin, the UNFPA representative in Rwanda, stressed the need to raise awareness about online GBV, particularly following the recent 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence, which ran from November 25 to December 10.

He stated that while technology has revolutionized many aspects of life, it has also amplified some of the dangers, especially GBV.

"Technology has made the world richer, more progressive, and more prosperous, but it has also intensified the dangers we already face, particularly for women and girls, take an example of a recent tragic incident in the United States, where a teenager, driven to suicide after being cyberbullied and blackmailed into sharing intimate images, highlighted the severe consequences of tech-facilitated violence," Adelakin said.

He added that the rapid advancement of digital technologies has turned GBV into a global concern, one that transcends geographic boundaries, stressing that victims need not meet their abusers in person.

"Perpetrators could be continents away, yet the damage they cause can be just as real and just as destructive," he explained.

Adelakin stressed that while acknowledging that these crimes are sometimes committed by strangers, intimate partners can also be the perpetrators, with cyberstalking and revenge pornography often stemming from personal relationships.

"The issue of online GBV has been around for a long time, however, as technology advances, we have started paying more attention to its potential to harm. The rise of social media and the increasing use of ICT platforms have created new avenues for abuse," said Adelakin.

He highlighted the necessity of proper regulations and safeguards to prevent technology from being misused.

"Some technologies are not designed with enough security to protect personal data - the absence of regulation and censorship in some areas further fuels the problem."

The government has already taken steps to address these issues. The country passed a law on the prevention and punishment of cybercrimes in 2018, which includes provisions for dealing with technology-enabled GBV.

Additionally, the National Cyber Security Authority was established to tackle cybercrimes, and the government works with regulatory agencies like Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) to ensure that ICT platforms are not used to perpetrate abuse.

Adelakin pointed to a promising partnership between UNFPA, MIGEPROF, and BK TecHouse, a local tech company. Together, they are developing a mobile application designed to prevent and respond to GBV. The app will use artificial intelligence to identify patterns of abuse in communities and offer safeguards to protect users from online violence.

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Consolée Uwimana, noted that technology-facilitated GBV is not just a technological issue but a human rights violation that undermines the dignity and safety of individuals.

"Our vision of 'All for GBV-Free Families' is a society where everyone can navigate digital spaces without fear," Uwimana said.

The "My Digital Space Should Be Safe" campaign is built on a multi-faceted approach focusing on prevention and response. It aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of TFGBV, equip individuals with the tools to protect themselves online and establish a supportive environment for survivors to report incidents and seek help. The campaign encourages multi-sectorial collaboration, bringing together government bodies, civil society organizations, and tech companies to implement effective policies and practices.

Rwanda's rapid digital transformation, with widespread internet access and smart city initiatives, opened up new opportunities and exposed vulnerabilities, particularly for women and girls who face intensified online risks. The campaign's expected outcomes include greater public awareness of TFGBV, improved understanding of digital safety measures, stronger partnerships across sectors, and the development of policies and technological interventions to make digital spaces safer for all.