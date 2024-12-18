Mozambique: Chido Kills At Least 15 People

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have confirmed the death of 15 people as a result of tropical cyclone Chido, which hit several districts of the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula on Saturday.

According to Luisa Meque, chairperson of the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD), who was speaking on Monday, during her visit to places affected by the cyclone, Cabo Delgado recorded 12 deaths and the two others occurred in Nampula.

43 people were injured during the torrential rain and heavy winds of the cyclone that affected 152,000.

The data on the effects of 'Chido' is being continually updated as the rescue teams are still working in order to reach more remote regions. However, the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, has announced that it is already working in order to restore the power supply to over 100,000 houses, out of a total of 200,000, who were affected by power cuts during the passage of the cyclone.

The cyclone also hit parts of the northern Province of Niassa and the central province of Zambézia.

Despite the casualties and the damage to various infrastructures, Chido has done much less damage to Mozambique than to the French island of Mayotte in the Mozambique Channel, which bore the full blast of the storm on Saturday, causing the death of over 1,000 people.

Although it has been downgraded from a tropical cyclone to a tropical depression, Chido continues to cause damage to the electricity system, interrupting the electricity supply in various parts of the affected provinces. The authorities are also warning citizens not to attempt to cross rivers swollen by the rains.