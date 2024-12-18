Mozambique: Govt Must Take Measures to Reduce Cost of Living

Maputo — The Political Commission of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party has expressed its concern at the mass demonstrations that have been taking place in the country since 21 October and has called on the government to take concrete measures to relieve the cost of living.

During the demonstrations, which were called by the presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane in protest against the allegedly fraudulent results of the elections held on 9 October, about 130 people have been shot dead by police, according to the NGO "Decide' Electoral Platform.

The preliminary results announced by the National Elections Commission (CNE) gave victory to Frelimo and its candidate, Daniel Chapo. However, Mondlane claims that he won the elections and that the results announced by the CNE are based on fraudulent data.

"The government must urgently take concrete and effective measures to lower and alleviate the cost of living in the country, focusing as a priority on reducing the prices of basic and essential products, goods and services that are indispensable to the subsistence of families', according to a statement, read out by Eneas Comiche at the end of the Political Commission meeting held in Maputo on Monday.

The party also expressed its concern at the violence during demonstrations.

"We stand in solidarity with all the victims of the demonstrations', the Political Commission said. "We saw Mozambicans lose their lives, Mozambicans physically injured, deprived of access to hospital and unable to travel to work. We saw teenagers and young people struggling to finish their school year, in public and private establishments.' "We have seen religious denominations unable to hold their programmes, we've seen families prevented from holding their wedding ceremonies and funerals', it added.

The Political Commission also condemned the violence, threats and physical or moral aggression directed at Frelimo members, sympathizers and citizens in general.

"We firmly repudiate the acts of vandalism perpetrated against our offices, which include arson, looting and destruction of property, acts that constitute political intolerance, contrary to the democratic values that we should all promote and protect', Comiche said.

The party claims to be open for dialogue because "it believes it is an essential mechanism for finding solutions that contribute to bringing opinions closer together, eliminating and mitigating mutual distrust, always with a view to promoting peace, democracy and the rule of law.'