Rwanda: New WHO Academy Key in Boosting Health Workers' Capacity - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that the newly launched World Health Organization (WHO) Academy in France will be instrumental in providing better learning opportunities for healthcare workers and tapping into technological advancements in health sector.

He made the virtual address during the inauguration of the academy located in Lyon, on December 17, where partners highlighted the importance of lifelong learning in the health sector.

Kagame noted that the Covid-19 pandemic showed the importance of training Africa's healthcare workforce, highlighting that Rwanda aims to quadruple its healthcare workers in the next four years.

He said that new health challenges have continued to arise, making it imperative to lean into advancements in science and technology, and provide better learning opportunities for health professionals.

"The WHO Academy will be instrumental in helping us achieve this objective, and we intend to make full use of it. We owe it to our people to deliver consistent, affordable, high-quality health care," Kagame said.

The President noted that this establishment of the academy means creating partnerships where people can benefit from knowledge transfer, in essential fields like biotechnology.

"There is a lot we can do with friends and partners to build on what we have already accomplished. We look forward to witnessing the outcomes of this promising institution and Rwanda stands to support and do its part," Kagame added.

Rwanda is a member of the Group of Friends of the WHO Academy, alongside other 32 countries.

The WHO Academy aims to help member states address critical gaps in health workforce training by leveraging new technologies and applying the latest advancements in learning. The academy will offer high-quality online and in-person courses to health and care workers, decision-makers and the WHO workforce.