Zimbabwe: Fishing Activities Suspended At Lake Chivero Following Contamination Exposè

New Zimbabwe
ZimParks initiates broad investigations as Lake Chivero becomes deadly for surrounding wildlife and aqua-life; suspects sewage runoff from Marimba area contaminating the water.
17 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Fishing activities have been suspended with immediate effect in Lake Chivero following a shocking exposè by NewZimbabwe.com's Investigative Journalist Mary Taruvinga that the lake has become infested with cyanobacteria which is killing thousands of fish, wildlife and livestock.

The Harare City Council was blamed for discharging raw effluents into the lake.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said preliminary investigations indicated that sewage runoff from the Marimba area has forced contaminated water into multiple bays, creating hazardous conditions for aquatic life.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the suspension is aimed at protecting the public while mapping the way forward.

"The suspension serves as a precautionary measure and will pave the way for relevant government departments and our Research and Scientific Services team to investigate more and determine whether the consumption of the fish poses a risk to humans.

"During this time, we are increasing anti-poaching patrols and law enforcement in areas around the lake to prevent any fish from reaching the market," he said in a statement.

Four white rhinos and other wildlife died after consuming the contaminated water.

Thousands of fish are also dying from the contamination.

On Monday ZimParks said 1,000 fish had died.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.