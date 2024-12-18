Zimbabwe: Fishing Activities Suspended At Lake Chivero Following Contamination Exposè

ZimParks initiates broad investigations as Lake Chivero becomes deadly for surrounding wildlife and aqua-life; suspects sewage runoff from Marimba area contaminating the water.

Fishing activities have been suspended with immediate effect in Lake Chivero following a shocking exposè by NewZimbabwe.com's Investigative Journalist Mary Taruvinga that the lake has become infested with cyanobacteria which is killing thousands of fish, wildlife and livestock.

The Harare City Council was blamed for discharging raw effluents into the lake.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said preliminary investigations indicated that sewage runoff from the Marimba area has forced contaminated water into multiple bays, creating hazardous conditions for aquatic life.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the suspension is aimed at protecting the public while mapping the way forward.

"The suspension serves as a precautionary measure and will pave the way for relevant government departments and our Research and Scientific Services team to investigate more and determine whether the consumption of the fish poses a risk to humans.

"During this time, we are increasing anti-poaching patrols and law enforcement in areas around the lake to prevent any fish from reaching the market," he said in a statement.

Four white rhinos and other wildlife died after consuming the contaminated water.

Thousands of fish are also dying from the contamination.

On Monday ZimParks said 1,000 fish had died.