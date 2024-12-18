Ethiopian Airlines Officially Launches Air Congo Partnering With Govt DRC

17 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines announced partnering with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for the establishment of Air Congo.

Air Congo's operations began with two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, serving domestic markets, starting with seven airports within the DRC.

This initiative aligns with Ethiopian Airlines' Vision 2035 strategy, which aims to establish multiple hubs across Africa, complementing existing partnerships with ASKY Airlines in Lomé, Malawi Airlines in Lilongwe, and Zambia Airways in Lusaka.

