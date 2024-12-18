Ethiopia, EU Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying bilateral engagements in economic development, regional peace and stability, and other multilateral spheres.

This commitment was highlighted during the second Structured Dialogue held in Addis Ababa today, where the Ethiopian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos, engaged with the EU delegation, headed by EU Ambassador to Ethiopia Sofie From-Emmesberger, alongside 21 ambassadors and heads of mission from EU member states.

During the occasion key topics have been thoroughly discussed including multilateral cooperation, regional peace and stability, economic recovery, development finance, trade, business, and environmental issues.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos underscored Ethiopia's ongoing political and economic transformation, describing it as a pivotal period in the country's history.

He noted that the reforms implemented over the past five years have laid the foundation for increased private sector participation and broader public engagement in governance.

Acknowledging the challenges accompanying this transition, he noted that a history of violence and polarization has often overshadowed dialogue in Ethiopian politics.

According to him, the past political culture of favored conflict over compromise has resulted in deep-seated challenges such as unemployment and ethnic politicization that fueled insecurity.

The Foreign Minister emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to addressing structural issues through initiatives such as the homegrown economic reform program, inclusive national dialogue, disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR), and transitional justice processes.

The foreign minister also expressed a strong desire to enhance partnerships with the EU to attract public and private investment that could drive Ethiopia's economic transformation.

"The partnership we have with the European Union is very important. Ethiopia seeks to strengthen this cooperation, particularly to mobilize investments and promote regional peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and beyond," Gedion stated.

He stressed that Ethiopia's relationship with the EU should go beyond transactional engagements and focus on long-term strategic cooperation.

EU Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sofie From-Emmesberger also echoed these sentiments, applauding Ethiopia's recent achievements, such as the Ankara agreement with Somalia.

She highlighted these as significant steps toward regional stability and emphasized the EU's vested interest in the Horn of Africa's security and integration.

"We recognize Ethiopia's critical role as a neighbor to Somalia and a key contributor to regional peacekeeping. The EU has a high stake in regional security and seeks to strengthen regional integration through the Horn of Africa Initiative," the Ambassador stated.

She further underscored the EU's commitment to partnering with Ethiopia on key priorities, including economic development, digitalization, climate change mitigation, and security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ethiopia remains a vital partner for the EU, aligning our interests on economic development, combating climate change, restoring peace and stability, and addressing challenges such as terrorism, migration, and mobility," she added.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nebiat Getachew highlighted the 2023 Strategic Partnership Agreement as the foundation for structured dialogues between Ethiopia and the EU.

He emphasized that the ongoing discussions reflect a shared commitment to fostering sustainable and stable development, with both sides prepared to deepen cooperation and address mutual challenges.

The dialogue concluded with both parties expressing optimism about their future collaboration and shared strategic priorities to promote regional stability and economic transformation.