Kenya: Government Revokes Karura Golf Range Licenses After Public Outcry

18 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has suspended two licenses issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd for the construction of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County.

The issuer of licenses, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), have been directed to prepare a detailed brief on the matter within 72 hours by the CS.

"My attention has this evening been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on 14th June 2023 for the development, operation and management of a golf range, restaurant and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County," the CS announced on his X page.

"Also brought to my attention is an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) License No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483 issued to the aforesaid company by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on 28th November 2024."

The suspension followed an outcry from the public on the environmental impact of the project on the forest biodiversity.

"My office will provide a way forward on the matter that has attracted great public interest after the briefing by the CCF and the Director General of NEMA," the CS continued.

"KFS has been directed to refrain from issuing any additional special licenses. An audit of all licenses previously issued will be conducted in due course to ensure transparency and accountability."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.