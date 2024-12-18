Kenya: Government Revokes Karura Golf Range Licenses After Public Outcry

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has suspended two licenses issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd for the construction of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County.

The issuer of licenses, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), have been directed to prepare a detailed brief on the matter within 72 hours by the CS.

"My attention has this evening been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on 14th June 2023 for the development, operation and management of a golf range, restaurant and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County," the CS announced on his X page.

"Also brought to my attention is an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) License No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483 issued to the aforesaid company by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on 28th November 2024."

The suspension followed an outcry from the public on the environmental impact of the project on the forest biodiversity.

"My office will provide a way forward on the matter that has attracted great public interest after the briefing by the CCF and the Director General of NEMA," the CS continued.

"KFS has been directed to refrain from issuing any additional special licenses. An audit of all licenses previously issued will be conducted in due course to ensure transparency and accountability."