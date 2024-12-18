Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Mafume Blames Informal Settlements, Obsolete Equipment for Lake Chivero Disaster

ZimParks initiates broad investigations as Lake Chivero becomes deadly for surrounding wildlife and aqua-life; suspects sewage runoff from Marimba area contaminating the water.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has blamed informal settlements for compounding the contamination crisis in Lake Chivero stating that there is a need to stop or regulate them.

Mafume was addressing journalists at a press briefing held to give an update regarding the ecological disaster unearthed last weekend.

The mayor also said Harare is relying on obsolete infrastructure which is now failing to cope with the growing population in the city.

"We have sewer works but they are not at full capacity because they were designed many years ago and cannot deal with the effluent and the quantities that go there and the natural growth of the city.

"There are informal settlements that have been formed in and around Lake Chivero that then create a situation where there are too much pollution levels.

"We are also concerned about the pollution. As the pollution increases,

Mafume said they need resources to build new water sources and upgrade the water system.

He said "these are early days" to say much about the situation evolving at Chivero, however indicating that experts, city officials, government officials and other stakeholders will soon be visiting the lake to get an understanding.

"Tests will guide us on what needs to be done," he said.

The City of Harare was blamed for causing contamination of Lake Chivero by discharging raw sewage into the water body.

This followed the deaths of four rhinos, fish and wildlife in a contamination scare that has pushed authorities into action.

Lake Chivero serves as the primary source of water for Harare residents.