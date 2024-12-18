Zimbabwe: Govt Says Presidential Solarisation Project for Rural Communities Will Benefit 200,000 in 2025

18 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE government says in 2025 it will implement a highly ambitious Presidential Solarisation project that will benefit 200,000 people every year in rural areas nationwide.

Addressing journalists during a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the project which will run for five years will benefit 200 000 beneficiaries.

The government-backed initiative will provide rural communities with affordable, state-of-the-art solar energy systems to power various appliances and devices.

"Cabinet approved the Presidential Solarisation Project which is a livelihoods initiative aimed at providing sustainable renewable solar energy to household beneficiaries across the eight rural provinces of the country.

"The project targets approximately 200,000 beneficiaries a year and will run for a period of five years starting from 2025.

"The Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA) will oversee the implementation of the Project through an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee architecture incorporating experts from local universities.

"The Project will be financed by the government and other stakeholders and will provide affordable but advanced solar technologies (batteries, inverters, solar panels and cables) to power gadgets such as light bulbs, radios, televisions, phone chargers, laptops, small refrigerators, submersible pumps and WiFi.

"Local youths and women will be trained to participate in the installation programmes implemented in the districts and villages across the eight rural provinces of the country," Muswere said.

For the past few years, Zimbabwe has been grappling with extensive load shedding and most of its urban areas are currently experiencing power outages lasting more than 18 hours a day.

