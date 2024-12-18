Botswana President Rubbishes 'Baseless Claims' He Was Given 10 Ankole Cattle By Mnangagwa - Opposition Calls It a 'Dirty Gift'

Botswana President Duma Boko has rubbished claims that he was given 10 cattle of the elite Ankole breed by his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a recent SADC meeting in Harare.

The big-horned cattle breed which is becoming increasingly popular among Africa's Heads of State is also owned by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, South Africa's Cyril Ramphosa breeds them at his Phala Phala Farm and Mnangagwa at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe.

This follows a report by a Botswana publication, Tuesday Grill, which revealed that Boko had accepted the gift "out of courtesy, despite historical disagreements with Mnangagwa on issues like human rights" and was yet to take the herd to Botswana.

In a statement, Boko, through his press secretary, Emang Mutapati, said he has no farming experience and has not received any cattle from Mnangagwa.

"The Office of the President categorically refutes false allegations that President Duma Boko has received any breed of cows or similar gifts from His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"President Boko has never been involved in farming, either as a cattle rancher or any other manner," reads the statement.

"These baseless and unfounded claims are therefore a deliberate act of propaganda designed to mislead the public, detract from the critical work of the administration, and tarnish the strong diplomatic relations between Botswana and Zimbabwe. We urge the public to dismiss these misleading allegations with the contempt they deserve," reads the statement.

Mutapati added, "The relationship between President Boko and President Mnangagwa remains diplomatic, focused solely on strengthening cooperation and fostering mutual development between the two nations."

Tuesday Grill, however, maintains its story is factual saying Mutapati was trying to discredit the paper.

Opposition leader Job Sikhala said the "dirty gift" from Mnangagwa was to lure Boko after former President Mokwetsi Masisi, the candidate Zanu PF was backing in the recent Botswana elections lost.

"To spin their embarrassment they are doing everything possible to soil and destroy the public image and trust of the new government in Botswana by going there and start throwing such gifts as announced in the story by the Tuesday Grill to tarnish the image of the new sheriff in Botswana," said Sikhala