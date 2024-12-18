Ethiopia: Residents of Amhara Region Hold Rallies in Support of Government's Call for Peace

Addis Ababa — Demonstrations have been underway across Amhara Region of Ethiopia supporting the peace call reiterated by the government.
The rallies are being held across all cities of the region under the theme "Peace for All, All for Peace."
The demonstrators were chanting slogans including:
- We support the government's repeated calls for peace
- What our Region Need is not war, but Peace and Development
- We support the steps being taken by the government to ensure peace
- We students do not want the Sound of Bullets, but Notebooks and Pens
- The actions undertaken to transform our region, which was previously a hub of development, into a conflict zone constitute an act of treason and radicalism.
- The act of reporting to external adversaries by killing innocents is a clear demonstration of treason
- We stand guard for the peace of our region
- Taking the lives of innocent individuals yields no political advantage.