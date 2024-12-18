Ethiopia: Bounty of Basket Initiatives Integral to Advancing Food Self-Sufficiency

Addis Ababa — Bounty of the Basket initiative launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, are integral to advancing food self-sufficiency and improving nutrition at both the household and national levels, Office of the Prime Minister stated.

In 2022, Prime Minister Abiy launched the homegrown Bounty of the Basket program, a four-year initiative designed to enhance the production and productivity of dairy products, eggs, poultry, honey and hive products, as well as fish.

To achieve its goals, in addition to large scale production, the program places significant emphasis on household-level efforts, such as promoting backyard poultry farming, encouraging the establishment of small-scale fish farms, and supporting beekeeping activities.

These initiatives are integral to advancing food self-sufficiency and improving nutrition at both the household and national levels, Office of the Prime Minister said on social media post today.