Kenya: Multi-Agency Security Operation in North Rift Reduces Cattle Rustling By 62pc, Interior Ministry Says

Nairobi — The ongoing multi-agency security operation in the North Rift region has led to a 62 percent reduction in cattle rustling, the Ministry of Interior has said.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) revealed Wednesday that cases of livestock theft have decreased significantly, with the number of stolen animals dropping from 63,054 to 23,668 since the launch of Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift in February 2023.

"The security situation in the North Rift has significantly improved and this is attributed to the efforts of this multi-agency approach,"the Ministry said in a statement.

Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift was launched to address escalating banditry, cattle rustling, and violence in nine counties--Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

The operation designated hotspots in these counties as "Disturbed" and "Dangerous," bringing together the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a coordinated effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

MINA disclosed that security officers on the ground have successfully disarmed hundreds of bandits, dismantled hideouts, and restored stability to affected communities.

Further MINA indicated that 172 illegal firearms were collected during mopup exercises and 10,173 livestock recovered.

Additionally, 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, have been arrested and prosecuted since the operation began.

To strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists (NPR).

In 2023, 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained across Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot counties.

The Ministry further revealed that 400 reservists in Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo counties were rearmed to supplement ongoing security operations.

As part of broader governance reforms, the Ministry stated that the government gazetted 126 new administrative units in Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Meru, and Laikipia counties.

"This initiative is aimed at strengthening local administration, improving resource allocation, and enabling a more effective response to security challenges," MINA said.