Uganda: Former MP Abbas Agaba Vows to Improve Lobbying for Kitagwenda, Eyes 2026 Comeback

Former Kitagwenda County Member of Parliament, Abbas Mugisha Agaba, has promised to revive development in the district by improving lobbying efforts if elected back to Parliament in 2026.

Agaba, who served as MP from 2016 to 2021, pointed to weak lobbying skills among the current leadership as a major reason for Kitagwenda's lagging service delivery.

Now the Secretary General of the Afro-Arab Youth Council, Agaba, speaking to the Nile Post in an exclusive interview, expressed his belief that Kitagwenda would have achieved significant progress had he retained his seat.

"Kitagwenda district could have been at a much higher level in terms of service delivery if I had remained in Parliament. For a district to fully benefit from the national cake, it needs a leader with strong lobbying skills who can quickly identify the people's cries and address their concerns," Agaba said.

Agaba outlined key priorities he intends to tackle, starting with the tarmacking of the Kabujogera-Rwenjaza-Rubirizi road, which was recently removed from the National Development Plan (NDP) III.

He noted that improving infrastructure in Kitagwenda is crucial for economic growth, connecting rural communities to markets and services.

"Infrastructure is the backbone of development. I will ensure that this road is reinstated and tarmacked to ease transportation and support local businesses," he pledged.

In addition to infrastructure, Agaba vowed to address the district's healthcare challenges by advocating for the upgrade of Ntara Health Center IV to a fully-fledged hospital.

He argued that a better-equipped health facility would significantly improve access to quality healthcare for residents.

"Health is wealth. Upgrading Ntara Health Center IV to a hospital will be a game-changer for our people, especially for mothers, children, and those with critical illnesses," he said.

Agaba's renewed bid for office follows his 2021 general election defeat to the incumbent MP, Joseph Nulu Byamukama, who had served three consecutive terms before.

Reflecting on his earlier term, Agaba highlighted his achievements but insisted that more could have been done with effective lobbying and better representation.

He emphasised that leadership is about understanding the needs of the people and strategically pushing for resources to meet those needs.

"The people of Kitagwenda deserve a leader who can effectively lobby for resources and ensure their voices are heard at the national level," Agaba said, adding that his experience and connections would position him to deliver better results.

The former MP's campaign for the 2026-2030 parliamentary term will focus on tangible solutions to the district's challenges, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Agaba believes that by addressing these critical areas, Kitagwenda will experience meaningful and sustainable development.

As the 2025 primary elections draw closer, Agaba's message of improved lobbying and service delivery resonates with many residents who feel underserved.

With his renewed vision, Agaba hopes to regain the trust of the people and secure another opportunity to lead Kitagwenda toward progress.