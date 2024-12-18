Uganda: PM Nabbanja Inspects Key Roads in Kampala

18 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

Most roads in Kampala are on deplorable state with some industrial area largely impassable

Kampala -- Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is set to conduct a comprehensive inspection of several major roads in Kampala today, as part of the government's efforts to evaluate and improve the city's road infrastructure.

The tour will kick off at Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road near the Total Fuel Station at the Northern Bypass.

The Prime Minister is expected to assess the state of this critical artery before moving to Port Bell Road.

The inspection will begin at Nakawa near the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and continue to Luzira, covering the entire stretch of Port Bell Road.

According to the itinerary, from Luzira, the entourage will inspect Spring Road, which leads to Shell Village Mall, before transitioning to Luthuli Avenue.

Other roads scheduled for assessment include 7th Street and 8th Street, which serve as key links within Kampala's industrial and business districts.

The Prime Minister will also visit Queensway Bridge, a vital connection for traffic entering and exiting the city.

Further inspections will include Suuna 2 Road, Muzito Road, Sentema 1 Road, and Mugema Road, which play an essential role in easing transportation in various city suburbs.

The day's activities will conclude with a return to the Prime Minister's office via the Northern Bypass.

This assessment will help identify areas in need of urgent intervention, ensuring that the city's roads meet safety and usability standards.

This inspection underscores the government's commitment to infrastructure development and its determination to address challenges affecting road networks in the capital.

The findings from the tour are expected to inform strategic decisions to enhance transportation efficiency for all road users.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.