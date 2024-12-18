Uganda: Yellow Fever Case Confirmed in Kasese

This confirmed case comes a year after the district's mass yellow fever vaccination campaign, which aimed to cover 95% of eligible individuals aged 9 months to 60 years

Health officials in Kasese District have confirmed a case of yellow fever in Bukonzo County East, prompting a call for increased vigilance among residents to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Arafat Bwambale, the District Surveillance Focal Person, has outlined key precautions for the public, emphasising the importance of sleeping under treated mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and keeping doors and windows closed during peak mosquito activity in the early morning and evening.

Bwambale also highlighted vaccination as the most effective defense against yellow fever, urging eligible residents to take advantage of free vaccination services at community health facilities.

"Everyone eligible should take advantage of the free vaccination services to protect themselves and their families," Bwambale said.

This confirmed case comes a year after the district's mass yellow fever vaccination campaign, which aimed to cover 95% of eligible individuals aged 9 months to 60 years.

The initiative was launched to mitigate the district's high-risk status due to its proximity to national parks, home to mosquitoes that carry the virus.

Yellow fever is a serious viral disease transmitted through infected mosquito bites.

Early symptoms include fever and yellowing of the eyes (jaundice), with severe cases potentially leading to bleeding from body openings.

Health authorities are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant, emphasizing that early detection and preventive measures are essential in managing the disease.