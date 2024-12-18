Uganda: Residents of Busaba Sub-County At Risk of Waterborne Diseases

Residents of Busaba Sub-County in Butaleja District are at an increased risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and other waterborne diseases following the contamination of several water sources in the area.

One of the most concerning sources of contamination is the Busaba Project Primary School borehole, which serves a population of approximately 6,000 people.

According to Robert Gadunya, the Sub-County Chairperson for Busaba, the borehole has been infiltrated by fecal matter. Despite this contamination, many residents continue to draw water for domestic use, including drinking, putting their health at significant risk.

The problem reportedly stems from broken toilets near the water source, which were damaged during the recent rains.

Some local residents have even found fragments of feces in the water drawn from the borehole, raising alarm about the safety of the water.

Richard Wasige, the district water engineer, emphasised the danger posed by the proximity of toilets to water sources in the area.

He noted that both Busaba and neighbouring Mazimasa Sub-County have densely packed homesteads where toilets are too close to water sources.

According to Wasige, a borehole should be located at least 30 meters away from any toilet to prevent contamination. He urged local residents to comply with the regulations and dismantle any toilets situated too close to water sources.

Wasige also explained that fecal matter can travel long distances through soil as it decomposes, thereby contaminating nearby water sources.

He commended the government's initiative to install piped water systems as a safer alternative to traditional boreholes.

In response to growing concerns, Henry Isogoli, the district health inspector, revealed that he had been made aware of the situation by the Sub-County's health inspector.

Isogoli assured the public that immediate action would be taken to address the contamination issue and protect the health of residents in Busaba Sub-County.

The ongoing issue highlights the urgent need for improved sanitation infrastructure and better management of water resources to ensure the safety and well-being of local communities.