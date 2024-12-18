Uganda Signs Agreement to Host Unesco Antenna Office

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Odongo Jeje Abubakhar has together with the Director UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for Eastern Africa, Ms. Haxthausen Louise signed a Host Country Agreement upgrading the UNESCO Office in Uganda, from its current status as a project office to an Antennae office.

The project office in Kampala currently works in collaboration with the government of Uganda, civil society, private sector and development partners within the UN delivering as one framework with other UN Agencies to develop and strengthen policies and programmes with the aim to further the building of peace, poverty eradication, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information.

While the project office in Kampala has maintained a presence in Uganda since 2010, and overseen the implementation of key strategic interventions in the country that have galvanized the education sector in the country, the office's status as a project-based office in the country has had a number of underlying challenges on the overall office's operation as well as a cascading effects on the smooth implementations of the programmes and projects in the country.

Speaking at the signing event, Ms. Haxthausen Louise explained that the Antenna office status comes with enhanced collaboration avenues that would enable the office to gain direct access to UNESCO's vast network of experts, resources, and technical support, enabling it to address resource challenges more effectively and implement high-impact projects that align with UNESCO's priorities.

"The establishment of the seat agreement in Uganda will expand and reinforce the continued collaboration between the Government of Uganda and UNESCO and support the collective commitment and efforts in advancing shared objectives in the country in all areas of competence of UNESCO, namely education, sciences, social and human sciences, culture, communication and information," said Ms. Haxthausen Louise.

Gen Jeje Odongo described the moment as being pivotal in Uganda's partnership with UNESCO.

"With this Agreement in place, I believe that going forward the operations of UNESCO in Uganda will be seamless and shall be able to work with partners in Uganda government and others in a more coherent and synchronized manner,"he said.