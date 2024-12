Uganda: Museveni Asks Leaders to Document PDM Beneficiaries

President Museveni has challenged leaders, especially chairpersons at different levels and sub county chiefs, to document the beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in order to help government track the effectiveness in implementing the program.

"You should get data of beneficiaries (families) per parish so that you know how many people have benefited from PDM because the plan is to give Shs 100 million to 100 homesteads per year. In three years, we will have covered 300 homesteads, and still in the third year, those who would have got the Shs1 million will be returning it. That means in five years, it will be Shs.500 million per parish, plus the Shs 300 million that will have been returned by previous borrowers, making it Shs 800 million in your parish bank. If we do that for two terms, the parish will have got Shs. 1 billion and Shs 600 million," Museveni said.

He gave an example of a parish in Kawumu, Luwero district, with 1,200 homesteads that will be covered in ten years with the potential to borrow more than Shs 1 million because the money will be more.

The president made the remarks in Busituma 1 village, Makenya Parish, Makenya Sub-County, Butiru County in Manafwa district, at the home of Mr. John Namukhono, a beneficiary of the PDM initiative.

According to President Museveni, who is in the Bugisu sub-region in continuation of his PDM performance assessment tour, documenting beneficiaries will strengthen the integrity and impact of the Parish Development Model, ensuring that it fulfills its mission of fostering inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction at the parish level.

"We may decide to say that instead of borrowing Shs 1 million, now borrow Shs 3 million. And this is your money; it will never go back to the government. And we can decide to roll it out for like 15 years (3 political terms), then the parish will have their own money in the bank, and the people will not have to go to the money lenders or banks with high interest rates. So, this is your money; don't play around with it."

On October 15, 2023, Mr. Namukhono received Shs 1 million through the PDM but withdrew Shs 990,000 after the bank charges (Shs 10,000), which he used to purchase a heifer (calf) at Shs 700,000 and two pigs each at Shs 100,000.

Namukhono informed the president that after six months, he sold the cow for Shs 1.2 million. The pigs also gave birth to five other piglets, of which four were sold at Shs 50,000 each, making it Shs 200,000, which he added on the Shs 1.2 million to make Shs 1.4 million, which he used to purchase an in-calf cow that has since given birth and is giving him 5 litres of milk a day.

President Museveni supported him with Shs 12 million to buy 2 extra cows and expand his dairy project, which will greatly improve the quality of life for his household.

"I'm glad he responded to our message of getting out of poverty because many Ugandans just stay in poverty without caring, but it is also the fault of the leaders because they don't get near you," President Museveni said, further expressing confidence in the PDM to perform better than the past poverty alleviation programs such as the start-up capital

(entandikwa), where the money would be at the sub county and later through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

"We said let's give you money (Shs 100 million) per parish each year, and we said every borrower must get Shs 1 million so that you can do some of the seven activities we recommended that you can do in a small area and get good money. Now I can see here he selected piggery as one of the seven activities. This is what we have been talking about since 1986; that's why we were talking about the 4-acre model," he explained.

Under the four-acre plan, farmers engage in seven activities on account of high returns per acre per year, which include one acre for coffee, another acre for fruits (mangoes, oranges and pineapples), another one for food crops for the family (cassava, bananas, upland rice or irrigation rice, Irish potatoes, sorghum, or millet) and the fourth acre for pasture for dairy cattle.

On top of this, one can add poultry for eggs in the backyard, piggery and fish farming in ponds for those near the wetlands.

Earlier, President Museveni visited Mr. Moses Kutosi , another beneficiary of the PDM program operating on half an acre of land in Shanemba Village, Bunakuti Parish, Buchigayi Sub County, Buchigayi County in Bududa district.

Mr. Kutosi, who received Shs. 980,000 from the PDM fund in 2023, bought 3 pigs at Shs. 300,000, and one of these produced 9 piglets; he sold five of them at Shs 100,000 each, earning Shs 500,000.

The pig produced again, giving him 4 more piglets; one given to the owner of the male pig, while 2 were sold at Shs 100,000 each, making it Shs 200,000.

He informed the president that two of the original pigs which did not produce were sold at Shs 800,000 each, earning him Shs. 1.6 million.

From this money, Mr. Kutosi bought a heifer that has now calved, and it gives him 4 litres of milk per day, which he sells at Shs. 4,000 every day, Shs. 28,000 in a week, and Shs. 112,000 per month.

He, however, decried the high costs of feed, especially for the pigs, which is affecting his enterprise.

"I have already come across the problem of animal feeds where I have visited. I have already directed the army company National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) to see how they can make these feeds per zone so that the farmers can access them cheaply," President Museveni assured.

He further cautioned PDM beneficiaries against land fragmentation among the family members, advising that wealth should instead be distributed by shares.