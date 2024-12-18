Seychelles' President Addresses Prison Riot and Assumption Island Project in Year-End Press Conference

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan addressed key national issues during his final live press conference of the year on Tuesday, with a focus on the Montagne Posee Prison riot, the Assumption Island Hotel project, the recent return of two Seychellois hostages from Iran, and investigations into gas-related incidents earlier this year.

Montagne Posee Prison riot

The president discussed the prison riot that took place on December 6 and 7 at the Montagne Posee Prison, which escalated following the isolation of an inmate convicted of drug importation, after they demanded his release.

President Ramkalawan emphasised that the disturbances began with the prisoners themselves, rejecting any notion that inmates could dictate operational decisions within the prison. He highlighted that the priority during the incident was ensuring the safety of four prison officers who had been taken hostage and were later released.

Ramkalawan explained that the Seychelles Police, supported by the military as allowed under the Constitution, led the operation to restore order. He acknowledged that force had been used and noted that investigations were ongoing to determine whether any excessive force had occurred. As per procedure, the deaths during the incident have triggered automatic investigations, including one first by the police, followed by the joint investigation by the Ombudsman, and the Seychelles Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

He underscored long-standing systemic issues within the prison, including corruption and collusion between inmates and prison guards, which have allowed prohibited items such as mobile phones, drugs, and even Wi-Fi access into the facility.

Ramkalawan stated that the prison was not purpose-built for its current function and lacks the infrastructure necessary for proper supervision and control. Corruption, he added, extends to various sectors, including the prison staff, further complicating the situation.

"At a certain point in time, the Montagne Posee Prison will need to be redesigned and rebuilt... The maximum-security prison at Bon Espoir will be ready around February. The remand centre will be ready this week... So we can ensure that the ringleaders can go to the maximum-security prison," said Ramkalawan.

Ramkalawan stressed that with new leadership under Prison Commissioner Janet Georges, the prison system would be restructured to reassert control, ensuring that it functions as a secure correctional facility rather than being influenced by inmates.

The President also acknowledged challenges in human resources within the prison system, noting issues involving both local and foreign staff, some of whom have been compromised. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to addressing these systemic challenges and restoring order within the prison.

Assumption Island Hotel Project

President Ramkalawan addressed growing concerns surrounding the proposed Qatari luxury hotel project on Assumption Island, located 39.4 km from the Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), which manages Aldabra, has called on the government to scale down the project.

Notably, SIF chairman Bernard Georges, who is also the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, expressed the SIF's and personal concerns, and a global petition led by the Friends of Aldabra group has gained significant attention, including support from international figures such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Responding to questions on these developments, Ramkalawan reaffirmed Seychelles' sovereignty, stating that the international community does not financially support Aldabra and emphasising that its preservation relies on SIF funds from the Vallee de Mai, also a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Fond Ferdinand forests on Praslin Island. He commended the efforts of SIF for their work while dismissing external pressures, asserting that decisions about Seychelles' natural heritage are for the nation to make.

Ramkalawan addressed confusion surrounding the project, contrasting the current plans with previous proposals under the former Parti Lepep government, which had intended to establish an Indian military base on Assumption Island. He asserted that the former plan, including a larger airport strip and infrastructure for 1,000 Indian personnel, posed a far greater threat to Aldabra's ecosystem. He pointed out that he halted this development.

"I put a stop to that... I said that no foreign base would be made on Seychelles soil... Stop hypocrisy!" the President exclaimed.

Indeed, when his party, the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS), had obtained the majority in parliament for the first time in 2016, while he was the Leader of the Opposition, they refused to approve the government's Indian base plan.

Regarding his role as SIF patron and Bernard Georges' stance, Ramkalawan acknowledged Georges' concerns while highlighting that biodiversity conservation recommendations would be made by SIF scientists. He commented on the strict conservation measures being proposed by SIF, such as removal of all rats, joking that Assumption Island might end up in a better ecological state than Aldabra itself.

He reminded the public of Assumption's history of exploitation, particularly through guano exports, and underscored the government's commitment to protecting both Assumption and Aldabra, with conservation remaining a top priority.

Return of Seychellois hostages

President Ramkalawan confirmed the safe return of two Seychellois men who had been held in Iran since 2018 as guarantees in a drug trafficking case. He revealed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Trafficking in Persons Department had been monitoring the situation closely. The men reportedly endured torture and beatings during their captivity, evidence of which surfaced in videos.

Ramkalawan stated that the Seychelles' government, namely its Foreign Affairs and the Trafficking in Persons departments, had worked on a joint plan with Iran to secure the men's release. Initially, Seychelles was expected to send two individuals to Iran as part of the arrangement, but the hostages were unexpectedly sent home by the Iranian authorities before this could occur.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He confirmed that the men are not being held in police detention as suspects but are under protective care due to the severe trauma they experienced. He stressed that they are victims in this situation and will undergo questioning as part of efforts to identify and take action against those responsible for their ordeal.

It is not known exactly how many Seychellois are still abroad as drug-trafficking-related hostages or are dead in Iran, as not all have been reported missing by their families.

Gas incidents investigation

President Ramkalawan provided an update on the series of unidentified gas incidents that occurred in April this year on Mahe Island, leading to the temporary closure of several schools, as well as the Supreme Court, Magistrates' Court, and the National Assembly. The gas caused difficulty in breathing and widespread panic.

He explained that while the investigation was ongoing, authorities believe the incidents were not organised by a group but rather carried out by certain individuals or possibly one individual acting alone as part of a singular plan.

Ramkalawan indicated that the substance used is suspected to be a particularly strong type of pepper spray. He assured the public that the investigation is continuing in order to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incidents.