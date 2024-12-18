Namibia: We Are Focused On Improving the Team - Eichab ... As Stars' Struggles Continue

Despite delivering a title-charged message last weekend following their back-to-back wins, Khomas Nampol's Fortune Eichab said they will not be carried away with their recent good results and set unrealistic expectations for themselves.

"I believe that is a good confidence-booster for us, but we'll not let the great form get to our minds, and get us carried away. I think it's too early to say we are challenging for the title. Every team is playing equally challenging games, and it's the same for us. We must ensure we keep up the momentum by not dropping points," he said.

Nampol, who finished third in the 2023/24 season, continued their fine form last weekend, edging FC Ongos 1-0 on Friday before they beat Shandumbala outfit Tigers 2-1 on Sunday in a tightly-contested match.

Asked if they are eyeing the title after back-to-back wins over the weekend, Eichab said: "This is a new team with totally new players. I think they are not that experienced to challenge for the title. We are still grooming them."

"Our main aim for now is to be able to reach 20 points in the next 10 matches, and eventually avoid relegation. I believe we need more time to be able to say we are challenging for the title, and for us, we are using this as a form of exposure for the boys," he added.

Asked how much pressure they have now that they are on top of the league and how they intend to maintain the momentum, the coach said: "From the first time we won our first game, we knew every team would be looking out for our scalp. It's now up to us to regroup and plan how to maintain the same energy. Our team consists of mostly new players, and we are still trying to find our groove together. By the time we get our combinations right, we will be in a good position to play the football we want," he stated.

Meanwhile, reigning champions African Stars' struggles continued as they were thrashed 4-1 on Sunday by Rundu-based outfit Julinho Sporting. The Katutura giants find themselves placed 11th on the log standing with five points after five matches. Stars have so far won once, drawn twice and lost once.

Yesterday, the reigning champs issued a statement that they will address the issues with immediate effect.

"African Stars' board of directors note the indifference in the start to the NPFL 2024/25 football season. We would like to inform the Okaserandu faithful that action is being taken to restore the brand for accountability and responsibility," read the statement.

FC Ongos, on the other hand, have had a not-so-good start as they remain bottom of the log standings after losing three matches and drawing twice, leaving them with a paltry points. FC Ongos ended last season second on the standings.