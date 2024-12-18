Angola: President of the Republic Appoints Governors of the New Provinces

17 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Tuesday appointed the governors of the newly created provinces of Cuando, Cubango, Moxico-Leste and Icolo and Bengo.

According to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic, Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral (Cuando), José Martins (Cubango), Crispiniano Vivaldino Evaristo dos Santos (Moxico-Leste) and Auzílio de Oliveira Martins Jacob (Icolo and Bengo) were appointed, respectively.

To this end, Mara Regina da Silva Baptista Domingos Quiosa, from the position of governor of the province of Cuanza-Sul, and Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral, from the position of Secretary of State for the Protection of Strategic Objectives of the Ministry of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, were dismissed.

For the position of governor of the province of Cuanza-Sul, left by Mara Quiosa, the Head of State appointed Narciso Damásio dos Santos Benedito.

Angola's new Political-Administrative Division (DPA) created three new territorial units at the provincial level, namely, Icolo and Bengo, Moxico-Leste and Cuando, resulting from the division, respectively, of the provinces of Luanda, Moxico and Cuando-Cubango. VIC/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.