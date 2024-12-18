Angola: Court of Auditors Ends 2024 With No Unexamined Cases

Luanda — The Court of Auditors (TC) has completed the analysis of all processes scheduled for this year (2024), an unprecedented fact in the history of this external control body of public finances, announced on Tuesday in Luanda, the presiding judge, Sebastião Ngunza.

Speaking at the end-of-year greetings ceremony, the magistrate said that, in 2024, the TC reviewed 330 cases, of which 203 were approved, 95 returned for further details, 18 concluded, one under verification, two refused, for legal non-compliance, and three sent for inspection.

Sebastião Ngunza pointed out this milestone as the main positive result achieved for the first time in the history of the Court of Auditors.

Within the scope of the concomitant inspection, he said that 34 cases were processed, with the approval of five reports and the issuance of the same number of orders that ended the respective processes.

As for the successive inspection, the Chief Judge of the Court of Auditors confirmed the selection of 900 entities subject to respective inspection, of which there were 152 entities that did not provide accounts and the entry of 748 accountability processes, all analyzed by the management and technical services.

During the year 2024, he said that 18 audits were scheduled, with 13 actions being carried out, and five are ongoing so far.

Regarding the financial enforcement process, he said that there were 25 trial sessions for the production of evidence and elevations, as well as a total of 16 Judgments.

In turn, the vice-president of the Court of Auditors, Domingas Garcia, said that the institution is in a process of growth and innovation, following technological evolution.

For the counselor judge, the results achieved in 2024 had a positive impact and allowed for a more efficient service.